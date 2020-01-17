Dollface, Wu-Tang Renewed at Hulu

You’ll be seeing a lot more of Kat Dennings’ Dollface in the new year, now that Hulu has picked up the surreal comedy for Season 2.

In addition, the streamer has ordered a second season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga. Both announcements were made Friday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif.

Dollface, which premiered on Nov. 15, centers on a recently dumped woman (Dennings) who tries to rekindle the female friendships she left behind; Brenda Song (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody), Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars) and Esther Povitsky (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) co-star.

Hulu claims that Dollface was its “best performing new binge series for subscriber engagement” in 2019, though it has not disclosed any cold, hard numbers (which is par for the course among streaming services). TVLine readers gave the series premiere an average grade of “B.” Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Meanwhile, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which launched on Sept. 4, chronicles the history and formation of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic in early-’90s New York. Ashton Sanders (Moonlight), Shameik Moore (The Get Down), Marcus Callender (Power) and Erika Alexander (Black Lightning) star.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect both renewals. Are you looking forward to additional seasons of Dollface and Wu-Tang?