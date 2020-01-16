The Walking Dead: World Beyond Premiere Date Is Set at AMC — Plus, Feast Your Eyes On the Latest Photos

Where one zombie drama ends, the next begins. AMC announced on Thursday that World Beyond, the second spinoff of The Walking Dead, would kick off its Season 1 on Sunday, April 12, at 10/9c immediately after the Season 10 finale of the mother ship.

As previously reported, the focus of World Beyond will be the first generation brought up post-apocalypse — in particular a pair of young heroines played by Alexa Mansour (The Resident) and Aliyah Royale (The Red Line). “Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead, on an important quest,” reads the show’s official logline. “Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other.”

Among the cast assembled by World Beyond’s co-creator and showrunner, Walking Dead veteran Matt Negrete, are Nico Tortorella (Younger) as Felix and Emmy winner Julia Ormond (Temple Grandin) as Elizabeth, the leader of — based on the telltale pin that she wears in the trailer — CRM, the for-now-mysterious organization that has in its possession The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes and counts among its members Fear the Walking Dead’s Isabelle.

