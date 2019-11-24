Third Walking Dead Series Gets Title

RELATED STORIES Better Call Saul Season 5 Gets 2-Night Premiere in February -- See First Photos

AMC’s Untitled Third Walking Dead Series is untitled no more. Franchise overlord Scott M. Gimple announced on social media Sunday that the latest offshoot will be called… The Walking Dead: World Beyond. (WATCH TRAILER)

“I’ve been working with a lot of talented people to bring you a brand new world of the Walking Dead,” Gimple shared on Instagram alongside a photo of the cover of the script for the premiere episode (which bears the title “Brave.”)

The newest TWD drama, co-created by Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete and Scott M. Gimple, takes place a decade after the start of the zombie apocalypse and focuses on two young female protagonists, a pair of survivors played by Alexa Mansour (The Resident) and Aliyah Royale (The Red Line).

They are accompanied in the post-apocalyptic world by the first generation to come of age since the dead reanimated to become walkers, roamers, biters, what have you. Some of these “Endlings” will “become heroes,” according to the official synopsis. “Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever.”

The cast also includes Nico Tortorella of Younger fame, Annet Mahendru, late of The Americans, and Nicolas Cantu (The Amazing World of Gumball). It’s set to premiere on AMC in Spring 2020.

