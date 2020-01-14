Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden to Lead Amazon's Citadel

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2019: Lead Actor in a Drama Series -- Our 7 Dream Nominees!

Just when Priyanka Chopra Jonas thought she was out of the spy game, they pull her back in!

The Quantico grad will star opposite Richard Madden (Bodyguard, Game of Thrones) in Amazon Prime’s Citadel, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

Per our sister site Deadline, Citadel is a spy thriller “with a compelling emotional center.” The series hails from Joe and Anthony Russo — aka the Russo Brothers — who directed multiple Avengers and Captain America films and were behind Syfy’s Deadly Class.

Amazon is calling Citadel a “global event multi-series”: Jonas and Madden will lead the American version of the drama, while other casts will fill out local-language editions in Mexica, Italy and India.

The United States’ version’s writers and executive producers include Alias‘ Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner as well as Scott Rosenberg (Limetown). The Russo Brothers, Patrick Moran and Mike Larocca also will executive-produce.

Since hanging up Alex Parrish’s blue henley, Jonas has mostly stuck to film work (though she did appear in the Jonas Brothers video for “Sucker,” alongside husband Nick Jonas), and she and Jonas have a reality competition series inspired by an Indian pre-wedding tradition called the Sangeet in the works at Amazon Prime. Madden’s resume since wrapping Bodyguard also has been movie-centric; he had roles in recent flicks Rocketman and 1917.