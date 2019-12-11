Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to Produce Reality Competition Series at Amazon Inspired By Their Indian Wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are tying the knot with Amazon Prime.

The streamer on Wednesday announced that it has greenlit the Untitled Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Nick Jonas Sangeet Project, a reality competition series EP’d by the A-list couple and inspired by an Indian pre-wedding tradition called the Sangeet.

The Sangeet — which takes place the night before the ceremony, bringing together the families of the betrothed for a performance-filled evening of song and dance — played a pivotal role in the duo’s own lavish nuptials last year.

Per Amazon, each episode will follow an engaged couple “along with their wedding party, family, and friends, as they not only prepare for the wedding itself, but also rehearse for what will be an epic performance with the help of a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors.”

Casting for the series is currently underway and filming will take place in 2020

.”We re-watched the video of our Sangeet last week on our first anniversary, and the togetherness of our family and friends during this event still sparks the same warmth and excitement that it did just over a year ago at our wedding,” Chopra in a statement. “The Sangeet is a centuries-old Indian wedding tradition, that not only celebrates the union of two people, but also signifies the introduction and bonding of two families coming together in a marriage.”

Added Jonas: “The days leading up to our Sangeet were some of the most special, memorable moments of the weekend. Bringing the concept of this musical celebration to the mainstream in a new way, through couples setting out on one of the most exciting journeys of their life, is an idea that we are proud to bring to life with Amazon.”