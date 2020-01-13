Billions, Black Monday and The Chi Return Dates Set at Showtime

RELATED STORIES Shameless Renewed for Final Season

Showtime will be raking in Billions once again this spring. The financial drama will be back for Season 5 on Sunday, May 3 at 9/8c, the network revealed Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

When the show returns, Damian Lewis’ Bobby and Paul Giamatti’s Chuck will reignite their vicious rivalry as “the struggle for power becomes a struggle for survival, and all characters must adapt or risk extinction,” the logline warns. As previously reported, Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) and Corey Stoll (House of Cards) will appear in multiple Season 5 episodes, respectively playing sociology professor Catherine Brant and social impact pioneer Mike Prince.

Showtime has also announced return dates for two other series: Wall Street satire Black Monday will kick off Season 2 on Sunday, March 15 at 10/9c (and will air back-to-back episodes for each week of its sophomore run). Meanwhile, Season 3 of The Chi will debut in the summer, premiering Sunday, July 5 at 10/9c. (The premium cabler also unveiled a launch date for its Penny Dreadful sequel series, City of Angels; get details here.)

Black Monday‘s Season 2 guest roster includes Tuc Watkins (One Life to Live) as Congressman Harris, a leading voice of the Moral Majority; June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie) as Corkie, the congressman’s ultra-conservative wife; Dulé Hill (Psych) as Marcus Wainwright III, president of the African-American Scholarship Fund; and Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul) as New York Governor Putnam.

Over on The Chi, series creator Lena Waithe will appear in a multi-episode arc as a Chicago mayoral candidate.

