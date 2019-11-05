Julianna Margulies, Corey Stoll Join Showtime's Billions in Season 5

RELATED STORIES The Chi: Jason Mitchell Fires Back at Allegations That Led to His Exit

Billions is expanding its portfolio with a pair of big names, adding Julianna Margulies and Corey Stoll to its ranks in Season 5, TVLine has learned. Currently in production in New York City, the Showtime drama is set to return sometime in spring 2020.

Margulies will appear in several episodes as Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author, while Stoll will recur in a season-long arc as Michael Prince, a business titan from a small town in Indiana.

Since wrapping The Good Wife in 2016, Margulies went on to star in the short-lived AMC drama Dietland, as well as the 10-episode National Geographic miniseries The Hot Zone. Stoll’s recent TV credits include roles on HBO’s The Deuce, FX’s The Strain and Netflix’s House of Cards; he’ll soon return to Netflix in Ratched, Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series about One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest‘s Nurse Ratched.

Billions stars Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Asia Kate Dillon, Jeffrey DeMunn and Kelly AuCoin. Billions is executive-produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, both of whom created the series alongside Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Your thoughts on Margulies and Stoll joining Billions? Your hopes for the Showtime drama’s upcoming fifth season? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.