Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Gets Showtime Premiere Date — Behold the Eye-Popping First Trailer

At last, we know when the Penny Dreadful offshoot City of Angels will take flight.

During Showtime’s executive session at the Television Critics Association winter press tour Monday, the cabler revealed that the series will debut on Sunday, April 26 at 10/9c.

Created, written and executive-produced by John Logan — the mastermind behind the much-loved original Penny Dreadful — this “spiritual descendant” is set in 1938 Los Angeles, “a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension,” reads the logline. “When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Fear the Walking Dead alum Daniel Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles, from its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism.”

Needless to say, along the way, the duo encounter more than just the usual suspects. For instance, as you’ll see in the glorious trailer above, Game of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer is front and center as Magda, a shape-shifting demon. The cast also includes Rory Kinnear (aka Frankenstein’s monster in the original Penny Dreadful) as Dr. Peter Craft, Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs) as his unhappy wife Linda, Kerry Bishé (Halt and Catch Fire) and Jessica Garza (The Purge). CSI: Miami vet Adam Rodriguez, Brent “Data” Spiner and scream queen Lin Shaye (all four Insidious movies) are set to recur.

