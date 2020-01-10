Justin Chambers Exits Grey's Anatomy: Alex Karev's 10 Most Memorable Moments, Ranked

Dr. Alex Karev may not be getting a proper sendoff on Grey’s Anatomy, but he’s for sure getting one here at TVLine.

In the wake of news that Justin Chambers has already made his final appearance on ABC’s venerable medical drama, we decided to take a Karev-ian trip down memory lane in search of the character’s 10 most unforgettable moments.

Chambers announced on Friday that, after 16 seasons as Alex, he was hanging up his scrubs to spend more time with his family. The abruptness of his departure, however, is raising eyebrows.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” the actor said in a statement. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time. Grey's Anatomy: The Best of Alex Karev

“As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy,” he continued, “I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

To relive highlights of that ride, peruse the gallery above (or head there via this direct link), and then riddle us this in the comments: Which of the 10 moments we singled out is your personal favorite? And which moments did we leave out that you would have included?