Brooklyn Nine-Nine just dropped its Season 7 trailer — and it’s totally tubular.

The new promo, which was released on Thursday (see above), comes four weeks ahead of the Andy Samberg-led comedy’s return. The video is made to look like it’s straight out of the 1980s (and being played back on a lo-fi VHS tape!), and features the first footage of SNL vet Vanessa Bayer as Captain Holt’s new partner, Debbie Fogel.

Premiering on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 8/7c, the new season will kick off with back-to-back episodes. First up is “Manhunt,” wherein Jake leads a manhunt after an assassination attempt on a city councilor. Meanwhile, Holt adjusts to his new position as a uniformed officer while working alongside Officer Fogel.

That will be immediately followed by Episode 2 (at 8:30/7:30c), in which Holt’s replacement, Captain Kim (played by Nicole Bilderback, whose credits include episodes of Bones, Good Girls and The Rookie), attempts to ingratiate herself with Jake and the squad by having them over for a dinner party.

Season 7 picks up in the aftermath of last May’s two-part finale. After Commissioner Kelly was (sort of) brought to justice, new acting commissioner Madeline Wuntch (recurring guest star Kyra Sedgwick) placed Holt on patrol duty. This followed her discovery that Holt had only served one month as a patrolman before he moved up to detective. He was last seen directing traffic in the middle of a busy intersection. (For a complete recap, you can click here.)

