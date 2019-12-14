Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Premiere: Vanessa Bayer Polices the Streets With Patrolman Holt — 2020 FIRST LOOK

Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Raymond Holt has a “pretty cool” new partner — and TVLine has your exclusive first look.

Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer will appear in multiple episodes during Season 7 as Debbie Fogel, a uniformed officer at the Nine-Nine who gets paired with the stoic captain. As viewers will recall, new acting commissioner Madeline Wuntch (recurring guest star Kyra Sedgwick) placed Holt on patrol duty after she learned that her arch-nemesis only served one month as a patrolman before he moved up to detective. He was last seen directing traffic in the middle of a busy intersection. Exclusive 2020 First Looks

Bayer and B99 star Andy Samberg shared two seasons on SNL before Samberg departed the late-night series in 2012. She marks the eighth SNL vet to cop a role on the NBC comedy, following memorable guest stints by Bill Hader (who played Captain Dozerman), Fred Armisen (Mlepnos), Maya Rudolph (U.S. Marshal Karen Haas), Tim Meadows (Caleb the Cannibal), Nasim Pedrad (Jake’s half-sister Kate), Julia Sweeney (hospital patient Pam) and Adam Sandler (who played himself).

Brooklyn Nine-Nine — which has already been renewed through Season 8 — returns with an hour-long premiere on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 8/7c. It will then air in its new Thursdays-at-8:30 time slot beginning Feb. 13, following new episodes of Superstore.