Brooklyn Nine-Nine Snags Very Early Season 8 Renewal at NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has copped a very early renewal at NBC, with the network commissioning an eighth season of the Andy Samberg comedy three months ahead of the series’ Season 7 launch.

Per NBC, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s sixth season averaged a 1.2 rating and 3.2 million viewers (live-plus same day) — a double digit uptick vs. the sitcom’s Season 5 performance on Fox. After 35 days of linear and digital delayed viewing, B99 grew to a 3.1 rating in 18-49 and 6.4 million viewers overall.

Season 7 premieres Thursday, Feb. 6 at 8/7c, before airing in its regularly scheduled 8:30/7:30c time slot beginning Feb. 13.

The cast — which also includes Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller — learned of the pickup early Thursday at a table read for a Season 7 episode (watch video below).

Good things come to those who w8. The #Brooklyn99 squad will be coming back for Season 8 on NBC! pic.twitter.com/bQsGYA4oG9 — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) November 14, 2019

