American Horror Story Renewed for Another Three (!) Seasons at FX

American Horror Story has many more chapters to unfold: FX on Thursday announced that it has renewed the Ryan Murphy-produced anthology series for Seasons 11, 12 and 13.

The multi-season pickup comes less than two months after the conclusion of AHS‘ ninth installment (1984) and well ahead of its 10th season, which is set to premiere later this year (and we’ve already got some theories). Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” John Landgraf, Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, said in a statement. “We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years. AHS has showcased a wealth of award winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story.”

Murphy had previously suggested that Season 10 of American Horror Story could be its last. He is also said to be “working on an idea” that would reunite fan-favorite actors from years’ past. “I’ve been quietly reaching out to various people,” he said in November. “Some people I haven’t reached out to yet because I was like, ‘Do I have a role for them?’ So far, everybody I reached out to said ‘Yes,’ so that’s been great.”

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect AHS three-season renewal.