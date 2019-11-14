American Horror Story Season 10: EP Ryan Murphy Looking to Reunite 'Fan-Favorites' for Potential 'Last Season'

American Horror Story‘s next death could be its own. In the wake of Tuesday’s AHS: 1984 climax (read our recap), franchise overlord Ryan Murphy says he’s already “working on an idea” for the 10th and potentially final season of the FX juggernaut.

In an interview with our sister site Deadline, the series’ co-creator and EP reveals that fans “will love [Season 10] because it’s about reuniting fan-favorite actors… because it might be our last season. It’s the last season we have contracted [at FX]. So, I’ve been quietly reaching out to various people. Some people I haven’t reached out to yet because I was like ‘Do I have a role for them?’ So far, everybody I reached out to said ‘Yes’, so that’s been great.”

Murphy teases that the cast members he has invited to participate in Season 10 “helped build this show into what it is, who believed in it from the beginning,” adding, “If you look at the iconography of the first three seasons, you can figure who I’ve gone to and who might be coming back.”

Meanwhile, Murphy — who recently moved his empire from FX parent 20th Century Fox to Netflix — is not completely closing the door to continuing the franchise into an 11th season and beyond. “[FX Chairman] John Landgraf has always been incredibly honorable about American Horror Story and he would obviously like to keep it going, and I’d like to keep it going,” he tells Deadline. “We’re in the middle of negotiations about beyond season 10. We have had conversations about the show going 20 seasons.” American Horror Story MVPs

Should FX opt against ordering an 11th season, Murphy says he would absolutely “call up” his current bosses at Netflix to gauge their interest in acquiring the franchise. But he quickly adds that Landgraf has “only ever expressed love and enthusiasm” for the show.

“I have every good intention of it staying there and I think he does too,” Murphy concludes. “We’re talking about it. We’re trying to figure it out.”