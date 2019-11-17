American Horror Story Season 10: Clues and Theories About the Mystery Theme

MORE 'AHS' Jessica Lange Ranks Her Best and Worst American Horror Story Seasons

It’s been less than a week since American Horror Story wrapped its hellish trip back to 1984, which means it’s time to do what fans of this show do best: wildly theorize about what next season will be about!

The prevailing fan theory suggests that Season 10 will focus on America’s obsession with urban legends. Here’s the math on that one: Last month, executive producer Ryan Murphy told TV Guide to remain on the lookout for a clue about next season’s top-secret theme. Specifically, he said, “There will be probably a big one in Episode 8.”

Cut to Episode 8, “Rest in Pieces,” during which Brooke and Donna encountered a reporter for The National Enquirer. “Back in ’70s, all anyone cared about was Bigfoot, aliens, the Loch Ness Monster — all that Leonard Nimoy In Search Of… s–t,” she told them. Because little else in the episode stood out from 1984‘s typical fare, fans theorized that a season about some of the world’s greatest unsolved mysteries could be in order.

It’s also possible that the clue was even more specific than that. Ever since Kit Walker’s close encounter in Season 2 (Asylum), fans have been vocal about their desire to see American Horror Story address that lingering alien storyline. Every season is connected, after all.

Of course, that plan could completely change if FX opts not to renew American Horror Story for an 11th season, a possibility Murphy floated in another recent interview. “It might be our last season; it’s the last season we have contracted [at FX],” he told TVLine’s sister site Deadline. He said he’s been “quietly reaching out” to former cast members, the people who “helped build this show into what it is, who believed in it from the beginning.” He only offered this clue: “If you look at the iconography of the first three seasons, you can figure who I’ve gone to and who might be coming back.”

Are you on board with the fans’ urban legends theory? And how would you feel if Season 10 ends up being the series’ last? Drop a comment with your hopes for American Horror Story‘s future below.