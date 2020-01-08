'Sexy' Brides of Dracula Soap, From Riverdale EP, Gets Pilot Order at ABC

RELATED STORIES Ratings: Jeopardy! GOAT Primetime Tourney Launch Dominates Tuesday

Here come The Brides!

ABC on Wednesday announced that it has handed a pilot order to The Brides, a “sexy contemporary reimagining” of Dracula with “strong horror elements.” The potential series, from Riverdale exec producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, is described as “a vampire soap about empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy,” with “a trio of powerful female leads at its heart.”

Aguirre-Sacasa is set to write the pilot, which hails from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Maggie Kiley (Riverdale, Katy Keene) is on board to direct and will also serve as an EP, alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

If The Brides sounds familiar, that’s because it was previously in development at NBC back in 2015, but it did not go forward to series.

Characters in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel, the Brides of Dracula are seductive vampire “sisters” who reside with the eponymous bloodsucker in Transylvania and entrance their prey with their beauty and charm, if not their overbite.

In addition to The Brides, ABC previously handed a put-pilot commitment to Rebel, a drama inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich, from Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff. Also in development is Epic, a romantic anthology series set in the Disney fairytale universe, EP’d by Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis; and a Revenge follow-up, from original series creator Mike Kelley.