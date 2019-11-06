Revenge Sequel Series in the Works at ABC, Fan Favorite Character to Return

RELATED STORIES Little Mermaid Live! Videos: Watch Queen Latifah's 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' and Other Big Numbers

ABC isn’t done getting Revenge: The network is developing a follow-up to its 2011-15 drama, which hails from the original series’ creative team, according to our sister site Deadline.

The potential series — which will reportedly also be titled Revenge — will follow a young Latinx immigrant who arrives in Malibu to exact revenge on a pharmaceutical dynasty that caused “the murder of her biochemist mother, the destruction of her family and a global epidemic.” (That’s quite a résumé.)

Interestingly, the protagonist will be guided by one of the original show’s “favorite characters,” though the identity of that character has not yet been determined.

Original series creator Mike Kelley will serve as an executive producer on the new project, as will Joe Fazzio, who wrote and produced multiple episodes during the show’s initial run. Per Deadline, the sequel series is in the early stages of development, and no actors are currently attached.

Revenge, which ran for four seasons on ABC, starred Emily VanCamp as Amanda Clarke, a young woman who came to the Hamptons to exact revenge on the Graysons, a wealthy family that betrayed her and her father. Madeleine Stowe, Gabriel Mann and Nick Wechsler rounded out the main cast.

How do you feel about this potential Revenge follow-up? And who from the original show should return? Drop all of your thoughts in a comment below.