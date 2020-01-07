Ratings: Manifest Returns Down a Tick, Bachelor Bests AGT: Champions

RELATED STORIES Manifest Season 2 Premiere Recap: Shot Through the Gut, You're to Blame

NBC’s America’s Got Talent: Champions opened Season 2 on Monday night with 8 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, leading the night in total audience though down sharply from its freshman average (10.1 mil/1.7).

Leading out of that, Manifest returned to 4.8 mil and a 0.9, down 11 percent and a tenth from its freshman finale to hit and match series lows — yet greatly improving on what Bluff City Law averaged in the time slot this fall (3.7 mil/0.6). TVLine readers gave the Season 2 premiere an average grade of “A-“ (and just wait until you hear next week’s wild twist).

Elsewhere on Monday….

ABC | The Bachelor averaged 6 mil and a 1.8 across its three-hour season opener, up 18 and 20 percent from Colton’s year-ago debut and dominating the night in the demo. That said, TVLine readers gave Pilot Pete’s take-off an average grade of “B-.”

CBS | The Neighborhood (6.9 mil/0.9) returned steady, Bob Hearts Abishola (6.7 mil/0.8) ticked up, All Rise (5.9 mil/0.5) slipped two tenths to match its series low, and Bull (6.2 mil/0.6) dipped a tenth.

