Succession Wins Best Drama Series — Golden Globes 2020

RELATED STORIES Golden Globe 'Spoilers': Succession, Fleabag, Jennifer Aniston Poised to Win

Golden Globe 'Spoilers': Succession, Fleabag, Jennifer Aniston Poised to Win 2019 in Review: Scene Stealers from Succession, The Mandalorian, Evil, Watchmen, mixed-ish and More

The Hollywood Foreign Press Assoc. stood firmly behind the Roy family at Sunday’s Golden Globes, handing the Best Drama Series prize to Succession. Series creator Jesse Armstrong accepted the trophy on behalf of the HBO series’ cast and crew. “Thank you… everyone who works on the show, it’s a team show and I am here as the representative to accept it on behalf of all of us,” he said. “So if you’ve ever appeared on the call sheet or in the titles of Succession, congratulations, we’ve won a Golden Globe!” (A full list of tonight’s Golden Globe winners can be found here.)

Riding a wave of buzz and acclaim for its second season, which concluded in October, Succession entered the Ricky Gervais-emceed ceremony as the odds-on favorite to take home the top prize. Its competition included fellow HBO drama Big Little Lies, Netflix’s The Crown, BBC America’s Killing Eve and Apple TV+’s The Morning Show.

The show’s patriarch, Brian Cox, was also nominated for Best Drama Actor.

HBO renewed Succession for a third season last fall. Production is slated to resume later this year.