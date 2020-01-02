Golden Globe 'Spoilers': Succession, Fleabag, Jennifer Aniston Poised to Win

RELATED STORIES 2019 in Review: Scene Stealers from Succession, The Mandalorian, Evil, Watchmen, mixed-ish and More

Forecasting who will take home a Golden Globe award is a little like predicting an earthquake: If an upset is brewing, your cat will start running laps around your home for no reason at all. Or because it’s a cat. (Probably because it’s a cat.)

It’s in that spirit that I present you with my best guesses for who and what will emerge victorious (on the TV side of things) at Sunday’s Ricky Gervais-hosted ceremony (NBC, 8/7c).

DRAMA SERIES

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

WILL WIN: Succession because it’s going to be a big winner at the 2020 Emmys and the Hollywood Foreign Press Assoc. will want to beat its kudos rival to the punch.

DRAMA ACTOR

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

WILL WIN: Billy Porter because he should’ve won last year.

DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

WILL WIN: Jennifer Aniston because she’s both a big, shiny, A-list star and — news flash — rather excellent in the Apple TV+ drama.

COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

WILL WIN: Fleabag because Season 2 was the stuff of legend and it’s a British show and the Globes are handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press and who doesn’t want to witness another Phoebe Waller-Bridge acceptance speech?

COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

WILL WIN: Phoebe Waller-Bridge because see above.

COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTOR

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

WILL WIN: Ramy Youssef because my gut tells me it’ll happen and my gut has proven to be very trustworthy of late when it comes to awards prognosticating.

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

WILL WIN: Unbelievable because it’s going to dominate this year’s Emmys and the HFPA wants to beat its kudos rival to the blah blah blah blah see above.

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTOR

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

WILL WIN: Sacha Baron Cohen because the artist fka Borat’s acting risk paid off.

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTRESS

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

WILL WIN: Michelle Williams because Dever and Wever will split the Unbelievable vote.

TV SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTOR

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

WILL WIN: Andrew Scott because the universe engineered his Emmy snub in order to make his Globes victory that much more satisfying.

SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

WILL WIN: Meryl Streep because she was an absolute scream in BLL Season 2.

Again: The Ricky Gervais-hosted Golden Globes will be broadcast by NBC this Sunday at 8/7c.