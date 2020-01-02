Golden Globe 'Spoilers': Succession, Fleabag, Jennifer Aniston Poised to Win

Forecasting who will take home a Golden Globe award is a little like predicting an earthquake: If an upset is brewing, your cat will start running laps around your home for no reason at all. Or because it’s a cat. (Probably because it’s a cat.)
It’s in that spirit that I present you with my best guesses for who and what will emerge victorious (on the TV side of things) at Sunday’s Ricky Gervais-hosted ceremony (NBC, 8/7c).
DRAMA SERIES
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
WILL WIN: Succession because it’s going to be a big winner at the 2020 Emmys and the Hollywood Foreign Press Assoc. will want to beat its kudos rival to the punch.
DRAMA ACTOR
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
WILL WIN: Billy Porter because he should’ve won last year.
DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
WILL WIN: Jennifer Aniston because she’s both a big, shiny, A-list star and — news flash — rather excellent in the Apple TV+ drama.
COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
WILL WIN: Fleabag because Season 2 was the stuff of legend and it’s a British show and the Globes are handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press and who doesn’t want to witness another Phoebe Waller-Bridge acceptance speech?
COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTRESS
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
WILL WIN: Phoebe Waller-Bridge because see above.
COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTOR
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
WILL WIN: Ramy Youssef because my gut tells me it’ll happen and my gut has proven to be very trustworthy of late when it comes to awards prognosticating.
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
WILL WIN: Unbelievable because it’s going to dominate this year’s Emmys and the HFPA wants to beat its kudos rival to the blah blah blah blah see above.
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTOR
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
WILL WIN: Sacha Baron Cohen because the artist fka Borat’s acting risk paid off.
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTRESS
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
WILL WIN: Michelle Williams because Dever and Wever will split the Unbelievable vote.
TV SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTOR
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
WILL WIN: Andrew Scott because the universe engineered his Emmy snub in order to make his Globes victory that much more satisfying.
SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
WILL WIN: Meryl Streep because she was an absolute scream in BLL Season 2.
Again: The Ricky Gervais-hosted Golden Globes will be broadcast by NBC this Sunday at 8/7c.