Golden Globes 2020: Fleabag, Ramy, Succession Among TV's Early Winners

The winners of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards are being announced on Sunday night in a ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and hosted by the famously irrepressible Ricky Gervais (grade his monologue here).

Heading into the NBC telecast, Netflix’s Unbelievable and The Crown and HBO’s Chernobyl led the TV pack with four nominations each. Netflix (with 17 total nominees) and HBO (15) dominated among outlets, while broadcast-TV got shut out this year. (Will the Big 5 ever win a major award again?!) Newbie Apple TV+ collected its first three nominations, thanks to the movie star-studded The Morning Show.

TV’s Ellen DeGeneres will be honored this year with The Carol Burnett Award, while Tom Hanks is the latest recipient of filmdom’s Cecil B. DeMille Award.

TVLine will denote TV’s winners in RED, as announced during NBC’s telecast.

• DRAMA SERIES

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession — WINNER

• DRAMA ACTOR

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

• DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag — WINNER

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTOR

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy — WINNER

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTOR

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice — WINNER

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTRESS

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTOR

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl — WINNER

Henry Winkler, Barry

• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl