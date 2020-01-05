Golden Globes 2020: Fleabag, Ramy, Succession Among TV's Early Winners

The winners of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards are being announced on Sunday night in a ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and hosted by the famously irrepressible Ricky Gervais (grade his monologue here).
Heading into the NBC telecast, Netflix’s Unbelievable and The Crown and HBO’s Chernobyl led the TV pack with four nominations each. Netflix (with 17 total nominees) and HBO (15) dominated among outlets, while broadcast-TV got shut out this year. (Will the Big 5 ever win a major award again?!) Newbie Apple TV+ collected its first three nominations, thanks to the movie star-studded The Morning Show.
TV’s Ellen DeGeneres will be honored this year with The Carol Burnett Award, while Tom Hanks is the latest recipient of filmdom’s Cecil B. DeMille Award.
TVLine will denote TV’s winners in RED, as announced during NBC’s telecast.
• DRAMA SERIES
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession — WINNER
• DRAMA ACTOR
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
• DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTRESS
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag — WINNER
• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTOR
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy — WINNER
• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTOR
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice — WINNER
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTRESS
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTOR
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl — WINNER
Henry Winkler, Barry
• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl