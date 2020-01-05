Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais' Opening Monologue — Grade It!

RELATED STORIES Golden Globes 2020: Fleabag, Ramy, Succession Among TV's Early Winners

He’s baaaaaack.

Ricky Gervais returned for his fifth Golden Globes hosting stint Sunday, and no one sitting in the Beverly Hilton’s International Ballroom was safe from his signature, skewering wit.

The Office and Extras star kicked off the 77th annual awards ceremony with quips that included:

* “I came here in a limo tonight, and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman.”

* “We were going to do an In Memoriam this year but when I saw the list of people who’d died, it wasn’t diverse enough.”

* On the long running time of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: “Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere, and by the end, his date was too old for him.”

* On the hypocritical nature of “woke” celebrities working for companies that do not-great-for-humanity things: “If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent.” He also noted that most of the audience was very removed from the real world and likely had spent less time in high school than teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Gervais previously hosted the Globes from 2010 to 2012, then again in 2016.

Ricky Gervais jokes about "Epstein didn't kill himself" during #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/QFiCbsHIU2 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 6, 2020

There’s only one man who should ever be allowed to host award shows ever again. @rickygervais is everything. Listen to this loud and often. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/bOCUKGzaLy — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) January 6, 2020

Full video of the monologue will be added to this post as soon as it becomes available. Until then, grade the Golden Globes’ opening via the poll below, then hit the comments to back up your take!