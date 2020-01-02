Raising Dion Renewed for Season 2

Dion Warren will have plenty of time to hone his superpowers: Netflix has renewed its sci-fi drama Raising Dion for Season 2.

The series stars Shadowhunters‘ Alisha Wainwright — who was named TVLine’s Performer of the Week for her work in the premiere — as Nicole, a woman raising her son alone after the death of her husband, Mark (Friday Night Lights‘ Michael B. Jordan). When Dion starts to exhibit mysterious, superhero-like abilities, Nicole must keep her son’s gifts a secret with the help of her husband’s best friend (Parenthood‘s Jason Ritter), while protecting Dion from people who want to exploit him and his powers.

Wainwright previously told TVLine that if the show were renewed, she would like to see a present-day scene that includes Mark, Nicole and Dion, something teased only briefly during the first season.

“One of my favorite aspects of that is watching Dion watch his parents,” Wainwright said. “I would love to be able to have them have that moment again, just for Dion’s sake, if and when a Season 2 comes along.” Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Season 2 will span eight hour-long episodes, which is one less than the Season 1 episode count. Production is slated to begin in 2020, with co-creator Carol Barbee returning as showrunner.

Raising Dion‘s renewal comes just under three months after its first season dropped in October; our Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the pickup.

Are you looking forward to Raising Dion‘s second season? Hit the comments!