Sarah Rafferty Joins Grey's Anatomy in Recurring Role — 2020 FIRST LOOK

Grey’s Anatomy is enlisting Suits vet Sarah Rafferty to anchor a multi-episode medical mystery plot — and we have an exclusive first look at her recurring Season 16 stint.

Rafferty will make her debut in the Jan. 30 episode as Suzanne, a patient who comes in to Grey Sloan for a routine procedure, but develops puzzling complications that stump Bailey and DeLuca. TV Shows That Ended in 2019

As previously reported, when Grey’s returns from its winter break on Jan. 23 it will do so in its old Thursday-at-9 pm time slot, with spinoff series Station 19 will now leading off Thursday. (Grey’s spent eight of its 16 seasons airing Thursdays at 9 pm before turning the time slot over to Scandal beginning in Season 11.) The move to the later hour will allow showrunner Krista Vernoff to ramp up the show’s adult content.

“There are different rules for a 9 pm show than there are for an 8 pm show, and we hope to take advantage of those rules,” Vernoff previously shared to our sister site Deadline. “Grey’s was definitely allowed to be a sexier show when it was on at 9 [pm]. So we are excited by the change back to our [previous Thursday] time slot.”

Scroll down to to view two additional images from Rafferty’s debut episode, titled “A Hard Pill to Swallow.”