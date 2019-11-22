Grey's Anatomy Will Return to Its 'Sexier' Roots in 'New' Time Slot

RELATED STORIES Was Grey's Twist Rage-Inducing? Did Supergirl Make the Bible Canon? Feud Flub on Family Guy? And More TV Qs!

Was Grey's Twist Rage-Inducing? Did Supergirl Make the Bible Canon? Feud Flub on Family Guy? And More TV Qs! HTGAWM's Matt McGorry on Why the Fall Finale's Big Asher Twist 'Felt Right'

Let’s talk about all the sex Grey’s Anatomy will be having when it moves out of TV’s “family hour” come January!

In an interview with our sister site Deadline, showrunner Krista Vernoff says she intends to ramp up the show’s adult content beginning Jan. 23 when Grey’s returns to its old Thursday-at-9 pm time slot (after spending five seasons at 8 pm).

“There are different rules for a 9 pm show than there are for an 8 pm show, and we hope to take advantage of those rules,” Vernoff shared. “Grey’s was definitely allowed to be a sexier show when it was on at 9 [pm]. So we are excited by the change back to our [previous Thursday] time slot.”

As we reported, Grey’s is moving back to 9 pm to make way for the return of spinoff series Station 19, which will now lead off Thursday. As part of ABC’s midseason makeover, A Million Little Things will shift from 9 pm to 10 pm, where it will remain until it finishes out its second season in late March. How to Get Away With Murder, meanwhile, will warm the bench until April 2, when it returns with the first of its six final episodes ever.