SNL: TVLine Readers Rank Every Season 45 Episode, From Worst to Best

Each weekend, we here at TVLine highlight the best and worst of what Saturday Night Live has to offer, before turning it over to you, our loyal readers, to weigh in on each episode. And with the late-night sketch comedy series currently on winter break (it returns on Saturday, Jan. 20 with host Adam Driver), we’ve decided to revisit how each of the previous Season 45 installments have fared, based on the average grade that you gave them.

Just how high does former cast member Eddie Murphy rate following his buzzed-about return to Mister Robinson’s Neighborhood? Did Harry Styles’ inaugural hosting stint wreck more than just Sara Lee’s Instagram comments? And what about Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez, who started off her episode in that infamous green Versace dress? SNL Season 45 Episodes, Ranked

SNL‘s fall stretch has been well received compared to last year, when five out of nine episodes earned a maximum average grade of “C+” or lower. This time around, seven out of 10 episodes earned an average grade of “B” or higher. Meanwhile, one episode earned the highest grade of any episode that has aired in the past half-decade… while another episode earned the show its lowest grade in four seasons.

Peruse the attached gallery (or click here for direct access) to see how TVLiners ultimately ranked each SNL Season 45 episode from worst to best, then tell us if you’re surprised by any of the results. (We’ll update these rankings throughout the season, so bookmark this page and check back soon!)