SNL Star Calls Out Sara Lee for Deleting Instagram Comments Born of a Sexually Charged Harry Styles Sketch

RELATED STORIES SNL: Harry Styles' Best & Worst Sketches

SNL: Harry Styles' Best & Worst Sketches SNL's 'Days of Our Impeachment' Has Jon Hamm, Soapy Twists

Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang is calling out the Sara Lee corporation for allegedly censoring Instagram comments spawned by a sketch that aired as part of the Nov. 16 episode.

The sexually charged sketch featured host Harry Styles as Dillan, a social media manager who was called into a meeting to discuss some some “off-brand activity” on the Sara Lee Instagram account. Those included suggestive comments on a Nick Jonas post, including “Wreck me daddy” and “Destroy me king.” There were also comments left by the @SaraLeeBread handle on a random Instagram user’s account, such as “🍆🍆🍆💦🚂👻,” a reference to Dillan “getting railed to death.”

Shortly after the sketch aired, Yang (humorously) apologized to Sara Lee on behalf of himself and fellow SNL scribe Julio Torres. “Me and prodigal son [Julio Torres] made Mz. @Harry_Styles say queer nonsense,” he wrote. “Very very very sorry to everyone at @SaraLeeDesserts.”

In the hours since the sketch aired, the @SaraLeeBread IG account was reportedly flooded with references to the sketch, including a sea of “wreck me daddy” replies to its latest post. As of Sunday afternoon, that post showed a count of nearly 1,700 comments, all of which were hidden (as seen below). Yang took notice and called the company out on Twitter.

“Sara Lee disabling and deleting IG comments,” he marveled. “Wow they really could have been THE bread for f*gs.”

TVLine has reached out to the Sara Lee company for comment.