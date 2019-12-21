SNL: Adam Driver to Host First Episode of 2020, With Musical Guest Halsey

RELATED STORIES How The Mandalorian Helped Set Precedent for a Rise of Skywalker Twist

Saturday Night Live will ring in the new year — and the start of a new decade — with Adam Driver, who is set to lord over Studio 8H in early 2020.

The star of Star Wars VII-IX (the last of which aka The Rise of Skywalker just landed in theaters) and Netflix’s Marriage Story will complete his own “trilogy” of SNL hosting gigs on Saturday, Jan. 25. The announcement was made during Saturday’s Eddie Murphy-led broadcast.

In addition, NBC has confirmed that Halsey will serve as musical guest, marking her third (I think?) time doing so on the late-night sketch comedy series.

So far this season, SNL has welcomed returning hosts Woody Harrelson, Chance the Rapper, Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson, as well as series alumni Murphy and Will Ferrell, and first-time hosts Phoebe Waller-Bridge, David Harbour and Harry Styles.

Are you looking forward to Driver’s hosting stint? Drop a comment below.