Hawaii Five-0/Magnum P.I. Crossover Sneak Peek: Magnum and Higgins Have Something McGarrett Wants

The Hawaii Five-0 team is on the hunt for Wo Fat’s wife — and Magnum P.I.‘s own crimesolvers might be able to help them, as seen in this exclusive sneak peek from the CBS series’ awaited two-part crossover.

As first reported by TVLine, the storyline — airing across the Friday, Jan. 3 episodes of Five-0 and Magnum — finds McGarrett & Co. “kicking down doors” to track down an associate of Daiyu Mei’s at a hotel, unaware that private eyes Thomas Magnum and Juliet Higgins are surveilling the same room. As seen in the sneak peek above, “Higgins and Magnum become witnesses that Five-0 needs to help them,” says Lenkov. “And our two worlds collide!”

Along the way and on a decidedly lighter note, Higgins gives Tani (who per the clip above is a fast fan of the former spy) some personal advice, as teased in TVLine’s latest Inside Line column.

All told, Magnum‘s Thomas, Juliet, TC and Rick (played by Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Stephen Hill and Zachary Knighton) will appear on that Friday’s Five-0 (airing at 8/7c), after which Five-0‘s Junior, Tani and Quinn (played by Beulah Koale , Meaghan Rath and Katrina Law) will continue on to Magnum P.I. at 9 pm.

“It’s a big-stakes story that really feels like a two-hour movie,” says Lenkov.

