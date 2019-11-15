Hawaii Five-0/Magnum P.I. Two-Part Crossover Officially Set for January

RELATED STORIES Chuck Lorre Acknowledges Post-Bang Ratings Woes for Young Sheldon and Mom in Latest Vanity Card

Chuck Lorre Acknowledges Post-Bang Ratings Woes for Young Sheldon and Mom in Latest Vanity Card Survivor's Elizabeth and Missy Apologize: Sexual Harassment Has 'No Business' Being Used as a Tactic

The time has come for McGarrett and Magnum to say aloha to each other.

TVLine has learned that a full-on crossover between CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. is officially happening, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 in back-to-back episodes.

In fact, showrunner Peter M. Lenkov tells us that the Magnum half of the crossover has already completed filming, and the Five-0 half is nearly done.

Though this merging of the Aloha State-based procedurals did not come to fruition during Magnum‘s freshman run, as initially hoped, Lenkov had told TVLine over the summer that he was resolved to making it happen this TV season. Weeks later, he updated us, “We have narrowed down a story.”

That story will find “our Five-0 guys kicking down doors” to track down a POI at a hotel — unaware that private eyes Thomas Magnum and Juliet Higgins are surveilling the same room. “In a way, Higgins and Magnum become witnesses that Five-0 needs to help them,” says Lenkov. “And our two worlds collide!”

Specifically, Magnum, Higgins, TC and Rick (played by Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Stephen Hill and Zachary Knighton) will appear in that Friday’s Five-0 episode alongside McGarrett & Co., after which Five-0‘s Junior, Tani and Quinn (played by Beulah Koale , Meaghan Rath and Katrina Law) will continue on to Magnum P.I.

“It’s a big-stakes story that really feels like a two-hour movie,” says Lenkov. And while the series’ showrunner feared he would have a hard time convincing Magnum‘s much smaller cast that the “double-ups” (filming two episodes at once) were worth it, “That was not an issue at all.”

The awaited crossover comes in the nick of time, seeing as Lenkov’s MacGyver reboot will rejoin CBS’ Friday slate on Feb. 7, forcing Magnum to hit pause on its sophomore season.

Lenkov’s Five-0 reboot previously has crossed over with NCIS: Los Angeles (not a show he runs) and, more recently, MacGyver (in a March 2017 episode that saw Daniel Dae Kim’s Chin and Grace Park’s Kono giving Mac an assist). In addition, Lenkov’s Hawaii shows to date have enjoyed several micro-crossovers, with Five-0 characters such as Kamekona (played by Taylor Wily), Duke (Dennis Chun), Noelani (Kimee Balmilero), Flippa (Shawn Mokuahi Garnett) and P.I. Harry Brown (William Forsythe) popping up on Magnum.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.