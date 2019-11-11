CBS Midseason Dates: Criminal Minds' Final Season, FBI Spinoff, MacGyver Bumps Magnum, NOLA Moves and More

RELATED STORIES NBC Announces Midseason Game Plan: XL Good Place Finale, Plus Manifest, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and More

It will be a happy new year indeed for fans of Criminal Minds, which now has a premiere date for its 15th and final season.

The crime drama’s 10-episode swan song will get underway on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 9/8c (with a two-hour premiere), and eventually wrap up with a two-hour series finale on Feb. 19, at which point SEAL Team will return from a seven-week hiatus to reclaim its time slot. (For those doing the math, yes, there will be another Criminal Minds double-pump in there somewhere. Also, Miss Crabtree commends you.)

CBS also announced launch dates for two freshman series, FBI: Most Wanted (on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 10/9c) and Tommy (Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10/9c). The former, a spinoff of Dick Wolf’s FBI, centers on the Fugitive Task Force that tracks and captures notorious criminals on the bureau’s Most Wanted list, while the latter stars Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie) as Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes Los Angeles’ first female chief of police.

As for returning series, MacGyver will open Season 4 on Friday, Feb. 7 at 8/7c, pushing Hawaii Five-0 back an hour and benching Magnum P.I.‘s sophomore run until MacGyver‘s full season concludes. Additionally, NCIS: New Orleans — which recently bid adieu to an original cast member — is moving to Sundays at 10 pm beginning Feb. 16. (Remember, Madam Secretary‘s farewell season is just 10 episodes.)

Premiere dates for any midseason fare not noted below — including Man With a Plan and the Pauley Perrette comedy Broke — will be announced at a later date.

TUESDAY, JAN. 7

10 pm FBI: MOST WANTED

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8

8 pm Undercover Boss Season 9 (Survivor Season 40 takes over Feb. 12)

9 pm Criminal Minds final season (special two-hour premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15

10 pm S.W.A.T.

THURSDAY, FEB, 6

10 pm TOMMY

FRIDAY, FEB. 7

8 pm MacGyver

9 pm Hawaii Five-0 (new time slot)

10 pm Blue Bloods

SUNDAY, FEB. 16

10 pm NCIS: New Orleans (new night)

