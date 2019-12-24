Power: Season 6's Biggest Deaths

Ebenezer Scrooge had it easy: He only had three ghosts to worry about. On the other hand, if Power‘s James St. Patrick were visited by the spirits of everyone who passed in just the first half of his show’s sixth and final season, he’d be entertaining phantoms for days on end. (And that’s provided he’s not one himself… but we’ll get to that in a minute.)

As longtime viewers know, the brutal drug drama has always been a show where characters don’t necessarily die of old age. But hasn’t the first part of Season 6 seemed even more lethal than normal? The premiere got us underway with the passing of Assistant United States Attorney Angela Valdes, and it’s been one big hearse ride since then. Proctor? Donovan? LaKeisha? All of ’em drew their last breaths in the recent past.

Ahead of Power‘s return — the series’ final five installments kick off on Sunday, Jan. 5 (Starz, 8/7c) — we thought it would be a good idea to look back and re-live some of Season 6’s biggest deaths. You’ll notice that Ghost isn’t included on our list… yet. That’s because, although he was shot in the chest in the midseason finale, we do not yet have a definitive update on his condition… though we’ve maybe gotten a clue?

Anyway, rest assured that we’ll keep updating the gallery at right through the end of the season. So take a look (or click here to go to it directly), then make sure to come back each week to stay on top of Power‘s Season 6 body count!