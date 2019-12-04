Looks like perhaps James “Ghost” St. Patrick really is as unstoppable as he likes telling people he is.

Hard as it is to believe, Starz’s Power trip is about to come to an end. But before the crime drama wraps its sixth and final season in 2020, we’ve got a little sneak peek at what Ghost & Co. will be up to in the weeks ahead.

Yeah, you read that right: You didn’t think the fact that Omari Hardwick’s character was shot and fell from a balcony in the midseason finale would keep him from being around for the series’ last hurrah, did you?

After Episode 10 aired in November, showrunner and creator Courtney Kemp told TVLine not to count Ghost out just yet. “He got shot. I didn’t see him die,” she asserted. She added that the last five episodes — which get underway Sunday, Jan. 5 — were inspired by the movie Rashomon, in which several characters provide differing accounts of the same event. (This makes sense, given that Tasha, Tommy, Tariq, Tate, Paz, Saxe and Dre all were gunning for the drug kingpin-turned-political hopeful at the time of his shooting.)

Of course, Power has been known to throw figments of imagination (hello red-dress Angela!) into the mix, so it’s possible that the photo above shows Ghost in a flashback, a dream or some other incarnation. “If you’re a fan of the show, you probably know how fast you’re going to find out certain aspects of things,” Kemp said in November. “I’ll say that the who and the how here are going to be as important as the what.”

Take a good look at the shot of Tariq and his father above, then hit the comments: What are your predictions for Power‘s big finish?