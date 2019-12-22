TV Shows Ending in 2020: Fuller House, Arrow, Good Place, Power and 35 More

We already said goodbye to 101 TV shows this year… and next year won’t be any easier, apparently.

Earlier this month, IFC and Syfy announced final seasons for Brockmire and Van Helsing, respectively, which are just two of nearly 40 shows that will end in 2020. To help you keep track of the shows that are concluding next year, we’ve compiled the handy attached gallery, which includes a running list of the broadcast, cable and streaming series that will soon say goodbye.

By the looks of it, 2020 will be a doozy for television fans, as long-running staples like Supernatural, Criminal Minds and Modern Family are preparing to go off the air. Others, however, are closing up shop after just a handful of seasons, such as Netflix’s GLOW, NBC’s The Good Place and Hulu’s Future Man, to name a few. TV Shows Ending in 2020

Speaking of Netflix, it currently boasts the largest tally of soon-to-be-wrapped series with 12 in total, from teen drama 13 Reasons Why to family sitcom Fuller House to foreign-language thrillers like Dark and The Rain.

We'll keep updating this list as more 2020 finales are announced. In the meantime, scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see which shows will end in the new year, then drop a comment with the titles you'll miss most.