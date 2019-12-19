Ratings: Masked Singer Finale Down From Season 1, But Tops Busy Night

RELATED STORIES Survivor: All-Winners Season 40 Will Feature Boston Rob, Sandra and More Competing for $2 Million Prize

Fox’s The Masked Singer wrapped its sophomore run with 8.3 million total viewers — a season high — and a 2.2 demo rating, down 28 and 39 percent from its freshman finale but still dominating Wednesday night in both measures.

TVLine readers gave the triple-unmasking as well as Season 2 as a whole an average grade of “A-.”

Over on CBS, Survivor‘s own season finale (6.4 mil/1.2, TVLine reader grade “C-“) was down in viewers but steady in the demo week-to-week. Versus its year-ago finale, it slipped 17 and 20 percent. The reunion special (4.5 mil/0.8) similarly was down 13 and 20 percent year over year.

ABC’s second installment of Live in Front of a Studio Audience averaged 5.8 mil and a 1.1, down 44 and 39 percent from the special’s May premiere (opposite markedly weaker competition). TVLine readers gave Good Times a “B-,” whereas All in the Family netted a “B+.”

