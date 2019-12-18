The Masked Singer Season 3: Get an Early Look at the New Costumes

RELATED STORIES The Masked Singer Winner on His Finale 'Ta-da!' Moment and Why One Judge in Particular Should've Known It Was Him

The last notes of The Masked Singer‘s second season had barely faded Wednesday when Fox rolled out a sneak peek at some of Season 3’s costumes. And yeah, they’re as delightfully weird as you’d expect.

The minute-long spot showed host Nick Cannon delivering the new get-ups to what we assume are stand-ins for the Season 3 competitors. On his delivery route: an Uggs-clad Beverly Hills type with a growling chihuahua (she gets the Mouse costume); a rancher with a cowboy hat and bull on his belt buckle (he gets the Robot); a Hollywood type with a dressing room (they get the Banana); a football player (whose costume we don’t see); and an implied A-lister female (she gets a costume that looks like Ms. Monster).

Are all of these clues to the identities of Season 3’s performers? Are they a red herring? Have we just grown too used to combing every piece of Masked Singer video for telling tidbits? Who even knows anymore?

Season 3 of the reality singing competition will premiere after Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2. Until then, press PLAY on the video above to get your first good look at some of the new looks, then hit the comments: Which celebrities do you think will be in the running for Masked Singer‘s upcoming run?