A Million Little Things: Niecy Nash Bears News About Rome and Regina's Adoption — 2020 FIRST LOOK

A Million Little Things‘ Rome and Regina might want to start stocking up on onesies and diapers, because Niecy Nash has some good news for them in the exclusive sneak peek above.

Nash will guest-star on the ABC drama when it returns in its new time slot on Thursday, Jan. 23 (10/9c). She’ll play Gloria, a social worker who’s been assigned to help Regina and Rome with their newest endeavor: adopting a child.

In the clip at the top of the post, Gloria runs down a checklist with the parents-to-be, ticking off all of the information they’ve provided at the very start of their journey to parenthood. Rome seems particularly nervous when Gloria mentions medical records — we assume that’s because of the mental health care he’s received in the previous year — but Regina gently bucks him up, insisting that the caseworker has everything she needs. And given the very positive way Gloria ends their conversation, it seems like things are looking up!

The episode takes place three months after the events of the midseason finale. In that time, Sophie hasn’t gotten over the fact that her mom and her guitar teacher made a baby in secret. Meanwhile, Maggie, Gary and the rest of the group attend the opening night of Danny’s show (“Go, greased lightning!”).

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Rome and Regina enter the adoption process, then hit the comments with your predictions for the rest of Season 2!