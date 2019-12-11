Superstore Plots Myrtle Tribute Episode Honoring Late Actress Linda Porter

Cloud 9 will pay its respects to a dearly departed associate when Superstore returns in the new year.

The NBC workplace comedy is set to acknowledge the passing of Myrtle, who was played by the late Linda Porter. In the episode, which airs on Thursday, Jan. 16, employees will “wrestle with the loss of their beloved co-worker… and the fact that she left a large sum of money to Jonah,” according to the official logline.

Porter died on Sept. 27 at the age of 86. She had recurred as Myrtle since Superstore‘s first season, and appeared in a total of 36 episodes through Season 5. The series previously dedicated its Oct. 3 installment to Porter, which ended with an “In Loving Memory” title card. TV Stars Who Died in 2019

“Linda wasn’t just hilarious; she was incredibly sweet, energetic and enthusiastic — working with her brightened everyone’s day,” EPs Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green said back in September. “We’re lucky to have been a small part of her long career. The Superstore family won’t be the same without her.”

Added Ben Feldman, “Here’s hoping the angels don’t call cut right away because your best stuff always came at the end. We’ll miss you Linda Porter.”

Superstore‘s last episode of 2019 airs on Thursday (at a special time, 9/8c), before Season 5 resumes on Thursday, Jan. 9 (at 8/7c).