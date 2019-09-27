Superstore's Linda Porter Dead at 86

Superstore fan favorite Linda Porter, who played elderly Cloud 9 employee Myrtle on the NBC sitcom, has died at the age of 86.

Co-star Ben Feldman offered his condolences on Twitter, saying: “Here’s hoping the angels don’t call cut right away because your best stuff always came at the end. We’ll miss you Linda Porter.” Superstore writer Owen Ellickson also chimed in, writing on Twitter: “RIP Linda Porter, a wonderful actress and a lovely person.”

Porter had played Myrtle since Superstore‘s first season, appearing in a total of 35 episodes. But she also had a long list of TV credits, including Showtime’s Twin Peaks: The Return, 2 Broke Girls, American Horror Story and Gilmore Girls (where she played former Dragonfly Inn owner Fran Weston). Her film roles included Dude, Where’s My Car?, Twins and The Truth About Cats & Dogs.