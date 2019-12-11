Ratings: Masked Singer Tops Tuesday, 'Crisis' Steady Heading Into Break

RELATED STORIES Stargirl Trailer: Joel McHale's Starman Passes the Torch in DC Universe Series

Stargirl Trailer: Joel McHale's Starman Passes the Torch in DC Universe Series 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Part 3 Recap: Did The Flash Vanish? And Was a Deal With the Devil Able to Save Oliver?

Fox’s special Tuesday installment of The Masked Singer drew 5.8 million total viewers and a 1.6 rating, easily topping the night in the demo. Leading out of that, the final two helpings of The Moodys (averaging 1.9 mil/0.5) rose sharply from Monday’s numbers.

Elsewhere on the night….

THE CW | Part 3 of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” (1.71 mil/0.6, TVLine reader grade “A-“) was right on par with Part 2, as The Flash matched its season high in the demo and drew its largest audience since Feb. 11. The Aftermath talk show retained 733K/0.2.

NBC | Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways premiered to 6.8 mil and a 1.2, besting Masked Singer in total audience while tying The Voice as the night’s No. 2-rated program. The Voice (8.3 mil/1.2, read recap) rose 30 and 20 percent week-to-week with a stronger lead-in, while Making It (3.1 mil/0.5) was steady.

ABC | Among fall finales, The Conners (5.7 mil/1.0) slipped two tenths, Bless This Mess (3.6 mil/0.6) and mixed-ish (2.9 mil/0.5) each dipped, black-ish (3 mil/0.6) ticked up, and Emergence (2.7 mil/0.4) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.