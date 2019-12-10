The Voice Top 8 Results Show Recap: Were the Right Four Contestants Eliminated Ahead of the Finals?

RELATED STORIES The Voice Semifinals Recap: Which of the Top 8 Contestants' '80s Week Performances Were Totally Tubular?

The Voice Semifinals Recap: Which of the Top 8 Contestants' '80s Week Performances Were Totally Tubular? The Voice Final 4 Predictions: Our Picks for the Singers Who'll Go the Distance

The Voice’s Tuesday-night results show removed the “semi” from “semifinals” as it cut in half the Top 8. Based on Monday’s performances — if we ignore the ’80s duets, only one of which couldn’t be filed between “uninspired” and “unlistenable” — TVLine’s picks for the Final Four appeared to be poised to make it (this, despite the fact that Team Legend’s unstoppable Katie Kadan had given a solo performance that was a first of its kind for her: good instead of great). Which contestants actually advanced to the finals?

Before we found out, coach Blake Shelton reminded us all what a singer who’s comfy in his cowboy boots looks and sounds like when he was joined by Trace Adkins on “Hell Right”; Tones and I (who are — is? — apparently only one person) performed the catchy “Dance Monkey,” which always sounds way bigger on the radio; La Voz coach Luis Fonsi showed up (briefly) to help Kelly Clarkson learn to speak Spanish; and Season 14’s Kaleb Lee reunited with his former coach Kelly on their mumbly but memorable single, “I Dream in Southern.” And in the moment(s) of truth…

Sent to Safety (in Chronological Order)

Katie Kadan (Team Legend)

Jake Hoot (Team Kelly)

Ricky Duran (Team Blake)

Immediately Eliminated (Bottom Two)

Will Breman (Team Legend)

Marybeth Byrd (Team Legend)

Middle Three

Hello Sunday (Team Kelly), “Chandelier” — Grade: C | I can understand why the girls picked Sia’s hit to go for the Instant Save — heaven knows it’s a big enough song. But it didn’t really play to their strength — those harmonies of theirs — and led them directly into Screechtown. Not awful, but at this stage, more Goodbye Sunday than Hello. Sorry, Kelly, I didn’t think that reminding the audience that the kids were 14 was gonna cut it this time.

Kat Hammock (Team Blake), “You’ve Got a Friend” — Grade: C+ | Aside from the fact that I so often want to hit Kat’s vocals with some autotune, I really like her and her chill vibe. Hell, I even like the pseudo-creepy, smiling baby-doll vibe that she has. But, as this hit-and-miss performance reminded us, she just doesn’t have the chops to win the show. Great studio singer, pleasant but inconsistent live one. Blake seemed to know that she was toast, reassuring her that whatever happened, she had a record to make with her coach.

Rose Short (Team Gwen), “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” — Grade: A | Of the Middle Three, Rose was the one who really freaking nailed her song selection. I mean, what a perfect way for Rose to showcase her range, her vocal control, her stage presence. I hated to see Rose even in the Middle Three — I’d have bumped Jake down there — but s—. Once she started wailing, pissed as I was, I at least wasn’t worried. If she didn’t make the finale, viewers were as deaf as I’m so often accused of being.

Saved | Rose Short

Eliminated | Hello Sunday, Kat Hammock

So, there you have ’em — Season 17’s Final Four. Pay your respects to the contestant you’re sorriest to see go in the poll below, then hit the comments with your thoughts.