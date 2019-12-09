Golden Globe Nominations 2020: My Snappy Judgments

The 2020 Golden Globe nominations were, as per usual, a mixed bag (full list here). For every inspired nod (congrats, Hot Priest!) there was one that had me scratching the skin off my scalp (nothing for Watchmen?!). So without further adieu, I give you the good, the bad and the downright ugly from this year’s list.

I’m Super-Ecstatic About:

* All of the love for Unbelievable.

* The strong showing for Fleabag, especially the aforementioned Andrew Scott because I still can’t believe Emmy snubbed him.

* Christina Applegate’s Dead to Me nod.

* Helena Bonham Carter making the supporting actress cut for The Crown.

* Jennifer Aniston’s best actress nom for her underrated dramatic work in The Morning Show.

* The strong showing for Succession.

* Ramy‘s Ramy Youssef sneaking into the Best Comedy actor race.

I’m Rolling My Eyes About:

* The Globes’ infuriating tradition of lumping every single genre in the supporting acting races. Enough. (Yes, I copied and pasted this directly from last four consecutive GG Snappy Js. And I will continue to do so until something changes.) Golden Globes 2020: Biggest Snubs

I’m Super-Pissed About:

* Nada for Josh O’Connor for his revelatory work as Prince Charles on The Crown.

* Zilch for Dead to Me‘s other half, Linda Cardellini.

* The Good Fight once again getting the shaft.

* Sarah Snook getting bupkis for Succession.

* Watchmen — and its leading lady Regina King — getting snubbed.

* No Best Drama nod for Pose?

* The omission of Euphoria star Zendaya.

* Northing for Schitt’s Creek?!

* Nothing for When They See Us?!

* Nothing for PEN15?!

* Nothing for This Is Us?! Again?

OK, enough about me, let’s talk about you: What were your snappy j’s re: the 2020 Golden Globe nominations?