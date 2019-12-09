When They See Us' Ava DuVernay Shrugs Off Golden Globes Snubs: 'These Things Are a Cherry on Top'

Monday’s list of Golden Globe nominations did not include any love for Netflix’s When They See Us, but director Ava DuVernay doesn’t seem to be sulking.

Following the limited series’ notable snubbing, DuVernay tweeted about the lack of nods, calling any awards recognition “a cherry on top.”

“The sundae is yummy with or without it,” she added. “And this one has been particularly delicious.”

When They See Us, which chronicled the harrowing real-life stories of five teens wrongfully accused of raping a woman in Central Park, previously netted 15 Emmy nominations and two wins (including a victory for lead actor Jharrel Jerome).

Among the expert prognosticators at sister site Gold Derby, the series had the second best odds to earn a Best Limited Series nod from the Golden Globes, trailing only HBO’s Chernobyl while topping the likes of Fosse/Verdon, Unbelievable and Catherine the Great.

Jerome — a TVLine Performer of the Week — meanwhile had the best odds of netting a nomination for Lead Actor in a Movie or Limited Series, ahead of Chernobyl’s Jared Harris and Fosse/Verdon’s Sam Rockwell. And yet he didn’t make the HFPA’s short list.

And When They See Us wasn’t the only series to get snubbed: Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek was also shut out, while broadcast television failed to score a single nomination. Leading the pack, however, were Unbelievable, The Crown and Chernobyl with four nods each.