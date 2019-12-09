Ratings: Crisis on Infinite Earths Kickoff Expectedly Gives CW a 1-Year High

RELATED STORIES Jon Cryer Teases Lex Luthor's 'Crisis' Power-Up, Working Batwoman's Last Nerve During the 'Chaos' Ahead

The arrival of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” on Sunday night drew 1.67 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down a tick from last year’s “Elseworlds” crossover kickoff (1.83 mil/0.7) yet still boosting the CW time slot to its best demo number since then, along with its second largest audience (trailing only Batwoman‘s season opener).

TVLine readers gave Part 1 an average grade of “A-.”

Leading out of that, the “Crisis Aftermath” talk show special retained 700K and a 0.2.

Elsewhere…..

CBS | Pending adjustment due to delayed starts, God Friended Me (7.8 mil/1.0) is currently looking at season highs, NCIS: LA‘s own fall finale (6.4 mil/0.7) is down a tenth and Madam Secretary‘s series finale (5.3 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “A-“) is steady.

FOX | Miss Universe (3.8 mil/0.9) is down 10 percent and two tenths from last year.

ABC | The Rookie (3.7 mil/0.6) ticked up with its fall finale.

NBC | Sunday Night Football‘s fast nationals (13.6 mil/4.1) are not worth crunching, due to the match-up between West Coast teams/West Coast viewership not represented in prelim numbers.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

