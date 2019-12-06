The Boys Season 2: See What the Supes Are Up to in First Footage

Oh Boys, does Amazon Prime have a treat for fans of its insane superhero series.

On Friday, the streamer released a first glimpse at The Boys Season 2, giving viewers worldwide a chance to see what the show unveiled at CCXP comic-con in São Paulo, Brazil.

The video above hints at what’s ahead, given that Season 1 of the Amazon Prime superhero drama ended in spectacular fashion [Spoiler alert!]: Among other developments, Homelander killed Madelyn Stillwell, and Butcher’s presumed-dead wife Becca turned out to be alive.

The Boys received an early Season 2 pickup at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel in July, ahead of the series premiere later that month. The forthcoming episodes will feature the introduction of Aya Cash (You’re the Worst) as the superhero Stormfront, as well as Goran Visnjic (Timeless) as Alistair Adana, the mysterious and charismatic head of a shady church, and Claudia Doumit (Timeless) as congresswoman Victoria Neuman.

The Boys is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book, in which a group of superheroes known as “The Seven” abuse their powers and status. A group of vigilantes who call themselves The Boys make it their mission to expose The Seven and the conglomerate that manages them.

Press PLAY on the video above to get your first taste of The Boys Season 2, then hit the comments with your snappy judgments!