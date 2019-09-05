The Boys Season 2: Another Two Timeless Vets Board Amazon Series

RELATED STORIES The Boys Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

The Boys is staging a Timeless reunion: Both Goran Visnjic and Claudia Doumit will recur during Season 2 of the Amazon Prime comic book adaptation, our sister site Deadline reports.

Visnjic and Doumit, of course, played time-travelers Garcia Flynn and Jiya, respectively, on the aforementioned NBC drama, which also hailed from The Boys executive producer Eric Kripke. The two join several Timeless vets who have already appeared on the Amazon series: Malcolm Barrett (aka Timeless‘ Rufus) played Vought International Public Relations writer Seth Reed during Season 1, while Shantel VanSanten (who guest-starred in the Timeless pilot) portrays Billy Butcher’s wife Becca. And given how the freshman season ended, it’s no surprise that VanSanten has been teasing her return on Instagram.

On The Boys, Visnjic will take on the role of Alistair Adana, the charismatic and shadowy leader of a mysterious church. Doumit, meanwhile, will play wunderkind congresswoman Victoria Neuman. Barrett is also confirmed to return for the second season, so fingers crossed for a Rufus/Jiya scene!

The Boys received an early Season 2 pickup at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel in July, ahead of the series premiere later that month. The forthcoming episodes will also feature the introduction of Aya Cash (You’re the Worst) as the superhero Stormfront.

Are you excited to see even more Timeless alums on The Boys?

