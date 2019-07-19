The Boys Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon Ahead of Series Premiere

RELATED STORIES Comic-Con 2019: All of the TV Trailers

Here’s some super news for some less-than-super heroes: The Boys has nabbed a sophomore season.

The Amazon series has been renewed for Season 2 at the streaming service, ahead of its July 26 premiere date. The news was announced at The Boys‘ Comic-Con panel Friday; additionally, Aya Cash (You’re the Worst) will join the cast in Season 2 as Stormfront.

The Boys is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book, in which a group of superheroes known as “The Seven” abuse their powers and status. A group of vigilantes who call themselves The Boys make it their mission to expose The Seven and the conglomerate that manages them.

The cast includes Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl), Jessie T. Usher (Survivor’s Remorse), Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones), Dominique McElligott (House of Cards), Karl Urban (Almost Human), Jack Quaid (Vinyl), Laz Alonso (The Mysteries of Laura) and Antony Starr (Banshee).

Eric Kripke (Timeless, Supernatural) writes and executive-produces the series.

Are you excited about The Boys‘ early Season 2 pickup? Sound off in the comments!