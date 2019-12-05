Ratings: The Moodys Improves Fox's Troubled Time Slot, Survivor Ticks Up

RELATED STORIES Fox's The Moodys Premiere: Grade It

Fox's The Moodys Premiere: Grade It The Moodys: Denis Leary Demands Christmas Cheer in First Fox Promo

Fox’s The Masked Singer this Wednesday, drew 6.5 million total viewers and a 1.8 rating, dipping just a bit from its last fresh airing but still dominating the night in the demo.

Leading out of that, a double helping of the comedic limited series The Moodys averaged 2.9 mil and a 0.7 — up sharply from what Almost Family has been averaging (1.9 mil/0.5) in the time slot. TVLine readers gave the Denis-Leary led series’ launch an average grade of “B.”

Elsewhere….

CBS | Survivor (6.86 mil/1.2) ticked up, but SEAL Team (5.4 mil/0.7) dipped.

THE CW | Riverdale (700K/0.2, read recap) and Nancy Drew (690K/0.2) were steady.

ABC | The Goldbergs (4.1 mil/0.8) and Schooled (3.1 mil/0.6) each dipped, while Modern Family (3.8 mil/0.9), Single Parents (2.6 mil/0.6) and Stumptown (2.9 mil/0.5) were all steady.

NBC | The Rock Center tree lighting attracted 6.89 million total viewers — Wednesday’s largest audience— and a 1.1 rating, while Making It (2.8 mil/0.5) matched its Monday and Tuesday numbers.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.