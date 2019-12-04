Ratings: The Resident Rebounds, The Voice Goes Low, Grinch Tops Night

RELATED STORIES Arrow Recap: Island, Get Away! -- Did Oliver Say His Goodbyes in Fall Finale?

Fox’s The Resident this Tuesday drew 4.2 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, up 20 and 33 percent from last week (where it had hit an all-time demo low) to hit and match season highs. Leading out of that, Empire (2.6 mil/0.7) ticked up.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Grinch‘s demo rating (5.3 mil/1.1) grew two sizes from last year to lead Tuesday night, while a How to Train Your Dragon special did 3.9 mil/0.9). Leading out of the ‘toons, The Voice (6.4 mil/1.0, read recap) slipped to season lows, while Making It (2.7 mil/0.5) matched Monday’s measly premiere rating.

THE CW | The Flash (1.33 mil/0.5, average TVLine reader grade “A-“) ticked up with its fall finale, while Arrow (831K/0.3, reader grade “A”) was steady.

ABC | Brad Paisley’s holiday special did 6.3 mil/0.8, while the CMA Country Christmas (5.1 mil/0.7) dipped 16 percent and a tenth from last year,

CBS | An NCIS rerun delivered Tuesday’s biggest audience; 7.1 million.

