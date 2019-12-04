Taylor Swift's Netflix Documentary: Find Out When It'll Premiere

RELATED STORIES Locke & Key Adaptation Gets Netflix Premiere Date, Disturbing Poster

Prepare to leave the Christmas lights up until January (or maybe February): Netflix will debut its Taylor Swift documentary in early 2020.

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana will be available sometime after the new year, the streaming video service announced Wednesday. The film also will open the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

According to the official press release, the documentary “is a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.”

Lana Wilson (The Departure) will direct the film. Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbor?), Caitrin Rogers (20 Feet From Stardom) and Christine O’Malley (Wordplay) are among the project’s producers.

The Netflix special chronicling Swift’s life was in the news in November when the singer/songwriter claimed that Scooter Braun, who in June purchased the master recordings of many of her albums, and Scott Borchetta, the founder of her former record label, had forbidden Swift from performing her older material during the American Music Awards and in the upcoming documentary. Braun and Borchetta disputed Swift’s account. The matter eventually was settled, and Swift’s greatest hits medley brought down the house at the ceremony.

